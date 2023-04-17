Sophisticated scams on the rise: Australians lose record AU$1.5 billion to investment scams in 2022

Australians have reportedly lost a record-breaking AU$3.1 billion to scams in 2022, according to the latest figures published by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). The losses have increased by 80% compared to the previous year.

The compiled data from complaints received by Scamwatch, ReportCyber, the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange (AFCX), IDCARE, and other government agencies confirmed the losses, while the actual number is believed to be higher.

Out of the total loss, AU$1.5 billion was lost to investment scams, while AU$229 million and AU$224 million were lost to remote access scams and payment redirection scams, respectively. Traditional bank transfers were found to be one of the most common payment methods used by scammers.

According to ACCC Deputy Chair Catriona Lowe, the increasing sophistication of scammers requires a coordinated response from the government, law enforcement, and the private sector to combat scams effectively.