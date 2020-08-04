Former CFS Private Wealth financial adviser sentenced to six years in prison for $1.8M Ponzi scheme

Former financial adviser and director of Australian-based company CFS Private Wealth Pty Ltd was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for misappropriating $1.865 million of client funds.

In April, Miller pleaded guilty to the six charges against him. These related to ten clients who were encouraged by Miller to invest between $50,000 and $950,000. Miller then took the money for himself.

Miller was sentenced to six years imprisonment. The Downing Centre District Court Judge Woods described Miller’s conduct as a “Ponzi scheme” and a “cruel and deceitful betrayal inevitably leading to financial disaster”.

The court also issued reparation orders of $1.777 million in favour of the ten clients.