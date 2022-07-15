CFTC adds 34 unregistered entities to its RED List

The United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has revealed it has added the names of 34 new unregistered platforms to its Registration Deficient List (RED List), which are offering financial services in the country without authorization.
With the new additions, the RED list now includes over 200 entities. The new additions include: Algobit, Ltd., Cent Projects, Ltd., Alis Capital Inc., CloseOption, B.O TradeFinancials, CryptoBO, Bitpay Options, CryptoSphereFX, Bluegate Financial Services, DestroFX, Capital Forex Trade, Direct Cryptos, Capital Trading Hub, Dynamics FX Trade, Capitalone Trade, Expirex Trade, FXBrew, QuickFXTrade, FX Optimax, Renesource Capital, FX-Cryptex, SageFX, HankoTrade, Stockinvestmentfx, IQFXTrade, Swissglobaltrade.org, Menne Market Ltd., The Traders Domain, Octave Trade, Tifu Global Limited, Pocketoption, TradingDeskFX, Prime Crypto FX and Wolves Trade FX.