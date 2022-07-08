Commodity pool fraud operator to pay $13 million in a CFTC case

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) revealed on Thursday that the court has imposed monetary sanctions on David.

The court’s decision follows an action filed by the regulator on 10 September 2020. During the same month the court found Seibert liable for solicitation fraud and the misappropriation of client funds.

According to the CFTC’s statement, between March 2016 and April 2019, Seibert fraudulently solicited over $10 million from 11 investors. Seibert claimed that he would use the money for short-term, high-interest, secured “bridge loans” made to third-party borrowers who supposedly would use these funds to make property repairs as they sought permanent financing.