CFTC brings charges in a $3.9 million forex and crypto fraud scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has brought charges of with fraudulent solicitations and misappropriation of over $3.9 million against Kikit & Mess Investments, LLC and its owner Abner Alejandro Tinoco.

The court has frozen the assets of the defendants and issued a restraining order to preserve the company’s records. The hearing is going to be held on 27 October 2021.

The US watchdog seeks restitution to defrauded investors, disgorgement of ill-gotten, monetary penalties, a ban and a permanent injunction against further violations.