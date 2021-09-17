CFTC brings forex fraud charges in a $426K Ponzi Scheme

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has filed a civil enforcement action against Gregory Demetrius Bryant, Jr., formerly of Hawaii. The US watchdog charged him with fraudulent solicitation, misappropriation, operation of an unlawful commodity pool, and failure to register with the CFTC.

The CFTC alleges that Bryant fraudulently solicited $426,000 from 35 investors for pooled futures and forex trading. He used $356,000 to pay personal expenses, including international travel, shopping, and rent and $66,000 to make Ponzi payments to conceal and further his fraudulent scheme.

According to the regulator’s official complaint, Bryant claimed to be president of the nonexistent company “Surrey Libor Capital, LLC” from September 2016 to June 2020. During this period he falsely guaranteed monthly futures and forex trading returns of $6,000 to $8,000 in some cases and 60% to 80% in others.