Volt Bank returns all client deposits

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) announced on Monday that Volt Bank has completed returning deposits to its customers.

The news follows the Aussie neo bank’s decision to shut down its services in late June and give up its deposit-taking institution (ADI) licence from APRA.

At that time, Volt held a total of AU$107 million client deposits and had 5730 customers. Now all of the deposits have been returned.