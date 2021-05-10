Former LSE CEO Xavier Rolet to launch $300 million blank cheque company

Xavier Rolet, the former CEO of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), plans to make his own moves within the frenzy surrounding Spacs in the fintech industry. It has been reported that Rolet could unveil his new company – a special purpose acquisition firm established to target quantum computing companies as well as investment fintech – over the coming days.

Between January and March of this year, 143 Spacs were reported to have raised around $43 billion in the US alone, with these kind of deals swiftly becoming the go-to approach for US fintechs which wish to go public. Big players such as eToro, MoneyLion, SoFi and Payoneer have already taken the Spac route.

Rolet made his support for the somewhat controversial strategy apparent back in February 2021. He called for the London Stock Exchange Group to join the trend in a paper that urged the UK to revisit and reconsider its rules surrounding Spacs.