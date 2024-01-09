Trade Republic Attracts 4 Million Customers by Its 5th Anniversary

Trade Republic, the European financial services company, has marked its fifth anniversary by announcing a significant milestone – it now boasts 4 million customers spread across 17 countries who have collectively invested approximately €35 billion through Trade Republic’s platform.

The growth trajectory is a testament to the company’s evolution since its inception in 2019 as a German brokerage firm. Its roots date back to 2015 when it operated under Neon Trading within a startup incubator.

Trade Republic’s journey began in earnest in 2019 when it opened its platform for commission-free trading to a select group of clients. Within a year, it garnered over 150,000 users, a remarkable feat that set the stage for its subsequent rapid expansion.

The company’s growth was propelled by strategic investments, including a substantial infusion of €60 million from various venture capitalists. Notably, funding rounds of $900 million in 2021 and an additional $250 million in 2022 elevated Trade Republic’s valuation to an impressive $5 billion.

Christian Hecker, the Founder of Trade Republic, highlighted the company’s mission over the past five years, stating, “Over the past 5 years, Trade Republic has made investing easier, more transparent and affordable than ever before for millions of Europeans.”

Having established itself as one of the largest retail brokers in Europe, Trade Republic recently obtained a full banking license from the European Central Bank, further solidifying its standing in the financial sector.

To celebrate its anniversary and remarkable customer base, Trade Republic introduced a new product – a Visa debit card designed to integrate spending and savings.

The innovative card offers a unique “Saveback” feature, providing a 1% reward on purchases, which is then invested back into the cardholder’s Trade Republic savings plan. Additionally, a round-up feature allows users to invest their spare change from purchases into any available asset on Trade Republic’s platform.

The new Visa card has no monthly fees and offers attractive benefits such as free ATM withdrawals worldwide. Customers can choose between a paid classic or mirrored design card or a free virtual card.

Commenting on the new offering, Hecker emphasised, “Every act of spending is an act of savings. This empowers everyone, regardless of income, to start their savings plan and build wealth.”