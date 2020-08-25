FinVolution reports $256.3 million net revenue for Q2 and share repurchase program of up to $60 million

China-based fintech platform FinVolution Group announced a new share repurchase program.

Effective 24 August, the board of directors of the company approved a repurchase of the company’s own Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares (“ADS”) with an aggregate value of up to $60 million until 31 December 2021.

Feng Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution stated:

FinVolution remains firmly committed to shareholder value, and since the initial launch in 2018 of our original share repurchase program of up to US$120 million, we have cumulatively deployed approximately US$111 million to purchase the Company’s ADS as of August 24, 2020. This New Program serves as an expansion of our share buyback efforts, bringing the total cumulative amount of capital for share repurchase up to US$180 million. It further reflects our confidence in the Company’s business operations and outlook, as well as our firm commitment to generating long-term value for our shareholders.

FinVolution was established in 2007 and since then has developed technologies in the online consumer finance industry. The platform features an automated loan transaction process. As of 30 June 2020, the FinVolution has registered more than 110.4 million cumulative users.

FinVolution also reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of the year which ended on 30 June 2020.