Fintech company TreasurySpring names John Bentley Head of Sales

London-based fintech company TreasurySpring has announced that it has added John Bentley to its team as Head of Sales.

Bentley will lead a five-person sales team and will be responsible for the firm’s expansion strategy, direct sales, as well as driving additional growth through third party distribution partnerships.

Prior to TreasurySpring, Bentley worked for HSBC Asset Management, where he was Director of EMEA Institutional Liquidity Sales. He also spent eight years in senior sales roles at Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and previously held positions with BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

TreasurySpring has experienced rapid growth following the public launch of its Fixed-Term Fund platform last summer and has now issued more than $1B of FTFs across five different products to 25+ clients from a broad range of sectors.

Kevin Cook, co-founder and CEO, TreasurySpring, commented on the news:

John was recommended to me by an industry veteran as “the best sales person in this market” and everything that I have seen so far supports that. We are delighted to welcome him onboard and I am certain that he will fit in excellently to our team and culture. The fact that we have been able to attract someone of John’s calibre is a great endorsement of the strength of our proposition and I am certain that his wealth of experience and extensive network will help to further accelerate what is already a very pleasing growth trajectory.

John Bentley, Head of Sales, TreasurySpring, added:

In my opinion, global money markets have been ripe for innovation for a long time and I am excited about the opportunity to help drive that innovation as part of a young, dynamic and forward-thinking company. I am looking forward to applying the knowledge and contacts that I have developed over the last 20 years to help grow the business as quickly as possible.

TreasurySpring’s Fixed-Term Fund (FTF) platform delivers new digital pipelines to connect cash rich firms to institutional borrowers from the sovereign, bank and corporate sectors.