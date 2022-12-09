Broadridge teams up with IntraFi to expand securities-based lending services

Broadridge Financial Solutions has announced its partnership with IntraFi to offer a streamlined securities-based lending service for banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management firms. The Fintech firm said it has seen a growing demand for wealth lending and securities-based lending (SBL) in particular.

Formed in 2002, IntraFi connect banks, brokerage firms, RIAs, and their customers. Under the partnership agreement, members of the banking network will gain access to Broadridge’s lending technology. Furthermore, they will also be able to offer loans to customers of independent brokerage firms, financial advisors, and registered investment advisors (RIAs) through the Broadridge Wealth Lending Network.