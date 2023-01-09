Broadridge partners with Glue42 to offer integrated framework linking user interface across products

Global fintech firm, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., announced on Monday it will leverage Glue42’s capabilities to provide an integrated framework that links user interfaces across products. The partnership aims to offer Broadridge’s customers better trading experience through Glue42’s desktop integration platform.

Glue42 is a software provider which allows users to configure and use multi-app workflows, arrange the user interface and incorporate data. Broadridge use this technology to connect multiple interfaces of its products, including Tbricks and Ullink OMS.