Broadridge partners with Glue42 to offer integrated framework linking user interface across products

Global fintech firm, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., announced on Monday it will leverage Glue42’s capabilities to provide an integrated framework that links user interfaces across products. The partnership aims to offer Broadridge’s customers better trading experience through Glue42’s desktop integration platform.
Glue42 is a software provider which allows users to configure and use multi-app workflows, arrange the user interface and incorporate data. Broadridge use this technology to connect multiple interfaces of its products, including Tbricks and Ullink OMS.
Ray Tierney, President of Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions, said
Using Glue42’s technology we are providing clients with a better and more seamless user experience, creating one interface for traders to access unique functionality from multiple Broadridge solutions. This new single login provides interoperability, access to the best components from multiple solutions making the trading workflow more efficient, allowing traders to focus on execution.
In turn, Glue42 will expand the number of applications working within its framework through its partnership with Broadridge.
James Wooster, COO Glue42, added:
We look forward to leveraging Broadridge’s scale and wide-reaching client base. Working with Broadridge will enable us to extend beyond our current network, improving the trader experience across the industry.
The official press release added that the integration is currently available in UK and is expected to launch soon in the EU and the US.
