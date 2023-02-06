Broadridge incorporates Point Focal’s markets Insights into NYFIX platform

By incorporating Point Focal’s analytics into the NYFIX order routing network, we’re able to deliver a new level of portfolio insights for clients. Point Focal provides a unique lens on the market which will help add alpha to the trading process and these new insights will rapidly improve performance while mitigating execution risk and simplify trading.

George Rosenberger, General Manager for NYFIX at Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions, said:

With this collaboration, Point Focal’s insights will be brought to NYFIX, Broadridge’s order-routing network platform.

Global Fintech firm Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. today announced its strategic partnership with analytics solution provider, Point Focal.

Broadridge’s NYFIX clients such as buy-side asset and wealth managers, sell-side service providers, portfolio managers, traders, research analysts and RIAs, will gain access to custom portfolios and watch lists, built from Point Focal’s aggregated, alternative data derived from marketing sources.

Thomas Bryant, Director of Sales and Business Development at Point Focal, added:

We’re pleased to make our portfolio analytics available to the Broadridge community. Broadridge is a trusted partner touching many investment management operations and has a history of identifying innovative technology solutions. Combining Point Focal analytic assets with Broadridge’s network and ability-to-scale creates an unprecedented experience for decision-makers.

Point Focal reports available on NYFIX include a pre-market report of recent news activity and sentiment scores, earnings recaps and outlooks; a post-market report summarizing portfolio performance and a weekly report summarizing on-and-off exchange venue activity.

Broadridge recently partnered with Glue42 to offer integrated framework linking user interface across products. The fintech firm also teamed up with IntraFi to offer a streamlined securities-based lending service for banks, brokerage firms, and wealth management firms.