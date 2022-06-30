UBS agrees to pay $25 million penalty to settle fraud charges with SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has imposed a $25 million penalty on UBS Financial Services Inc. to settle fraud charges relating to a complex investment strategy Yield Enhancement Strategy (YES).

UBS sold YES to 600 investors through its platform of domestic financial advisors. This happened between February 2016 through February 2017. SEC’s filing stated that UBS did not provide its financial advisors with adequate training and oversight in the strategy. Further, UBS recognized and documented the possibility of significant risk in YES investments, however it failed to share this data with advisors or clients.

According to SEC, some of the financial advisors using YES did not understand the risks and were unsure whether the advice they provided was in the best interest of their clients. Some investors suffered losses and many of them, along with their financial advisors, expressed surprise and closed their YES accounts.