TFS-ICAP to pay $7 million fine for misleading clients

The New York district court slapped a $7 million fine on interdealer broker TFS-ICAP and its two entities in New York and in London for clients’ deception and market misconduct.

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged TFS-ICAP LLC and TFS-ICAP Ltd. for representing bids and offers that had not been made to clients and for communicating to trades that had not occurred.

TFS-ICAP admited that its employees engaged in the misconduct, known as “flying” prices and “printing” trades.

The misconduct occurred between January 2014 and August 2015 when TFS-ICAP brokers represented to US-based bank clients. The broker told its clients that there were bids or offers for an FX option at a particular level when, in fact, no trading institution had bid or offered the option at that level. TFS-ICAP brokers on the Emerging Markets desks in both London and New York also communicated that trades had occurred when a trade had not, in fact, occurred.