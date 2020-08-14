SCF Investment Advisors settle charges with SEC, agrees to return ill-gotton gains

The SEC announced that it is settling charges with SCF Investment Advisors for defrauding investors. The advisory firm was charged for selecting mutual funds and cash sweep money market funds for clients that provided undisclosed revenue to the firm’s affiliated broker-dealer and were more expensive than other available options for the same funds. SCF has agreed to refund the money to the harmed investors.

The US watchdog alleged that SCF violated its fiduciary duty to its clients. The SEC claims that SCF purchased, recommended or held certain mutual fund share classes for its advisory clients that charged 12b-1 fees, which were received by SCF’s affiliated broker-dealer, SCF Securities, Inc. instead of lower-cost share classes of the same funds that were available to clients.

The SEC also found that SCF purchased or recommended for its clients certain money market funds for which SCFS received revenue sharing payments from its clearing broker, without disclosing receipt of this compensation. Some of SCF clients received lower performance on these investments as a result.