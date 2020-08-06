WBI Investments and Millington Securities to pay $1 million for misleading clients

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) settled charges against investment advisers WBI Investments Inc. and Millington Securities Inc. for material misrepresentations made to clients about compensation Millington received in an institutional payment for order flow arrangement for routing client orders to certain brokerage firms for execution. The two companies agreed to pay a total of $1 million in penalties.

WBI and Millington served as advisers to a set of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Millington served as WBI’s primary introducing broker. SEC’s order found that Millington agreed to route WBI’s client orders to certain brokerage firms that agreed to pay Millington amounts they called “payments for order flow.” SEC’s order places the payments to Millington between $0.0125 and $0.0150 per share.