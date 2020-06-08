Hong Kong regulator fines Potomac Capital Limited $800,000 for Financial Resources Rules violation

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) announced the reprimand and fine of financial services firm Potomac Capital Limited. The SFC imposed a $800,000 on the company for failures to comply with the Securities and Futures (Financial Resources) Rules (FFR).

The Hong Kong watchdog discovered that Potomac overstated its liquid capital in its financial returns from November 2016 to May 2017 by incorrectly including certain fees receivables from two clients accumulated since around April 2013 as liquid assets when the aged fee receivables should not qualify as liquid assets under the FRR.