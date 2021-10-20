FINMA investigation found Credit Suisse spied on seven people

The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority has concluded its investigation into Credit Suisse and has identified serious breaches of supervisory law. The Swiss regulator announced that it has imposed measures on the company, reprimanded two individuals and opened enforcement proceedings against three others.

FINMA opened an investigation in Credit Suisse’s observation activities in the beginning of 2020 and subsequently opened enforcement proceedings against the bank as a result of its findings.

The investigation has now concluded and exposed that from 2016 to 2019 Credit Suisse planned seven observations, including on members of the executive board. The bank also spied on former employees and third parties abroad, according to FINMA.