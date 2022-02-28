FCA slaps Barclays with a £783,800 fine

UK regulator FCA has fined Barclays Bank Plc £783,800 for oversight failings its relationship with Premier FX, a collapsed payment firm.

The FCA noted that Barclays has agreed to cover the losses of Premier FX customers. The authority said that it has taken that into account.

The bank’s voluntary payment of £10,076,943.75 will ensure that 167 customers of Premier FX with accepted claims will have all of their money returned.