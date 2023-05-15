CFTC imposes a $45 million penalty on HSBC for manipulative and deceptive trading

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has imposed a $45 million fine on HSBC Bank USA for alleged “manipulative and deceptive trading related to swaps with bond issuers, spoofing, and supervision and mobile device recordkeeping failures”.

The US derivatives regulator has announced that it has reached a settlement with the bank for the alleged violations which took place in an eight-year period. The bank responded that it has already taken actions for “extensive remedial measures” and will continue with them.

According to the CFTC, traders working at the HSBC subsidiary, registered as a provisional swap dealer, allegedly conducted deceptive trading and engaged in spoofing practices related to swaps with bond issuers between March 2012 and 2015. The CFTC highlighted that the traders utilized confidential information from counterparties regarding the timing and pricing of issuer swaps, aiming to increase HSBC’s profitability at the expense of these counterparties.