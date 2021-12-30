24option.com operator hit with a €15K fine by Dutch AFM

The Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) has imposed an administrative fine on Rodeler (NL) B.V. and Rodeler Limited, trading under the name 24Option.com.

According to the Dutch regulator, the €15,000 monetary penalty resulted from Rodeler NL and Rodeler Ltd failing to provide cooperation to information request.

The two companies operated the online investment platform 24option.com. The AFM was investigating whether Rodeler NL required a licence from the AFM for its operations and whether the firm was engaging in unfair trading practices.

Violations

In its investigation, AFM requested telephone conversations between Rodeler NL and customers which the company failed to provide. The financial markets regulator stressed the seriousness of the violation as it resulted in hindrance of supervision.