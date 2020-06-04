TAIFEX to launch the first ESG futures in ASIA

Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) teamed up with FTSE Russell and Taiwan Index Plus (TIP) Corporation to launch the first futures contract linked to FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG (“F4G TIP TW ESG”) Index. The new ESG index launches on 8 June 2020 and will assist to the ever-growing market need of ESG (environmental, social and governance) investment in Taiwan.

Launched in December 2017, the F4G TIP TW ESG Index measures the performance of over 70 companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange that meet global ESG standards used by the FTSE4Good Index Series.

The Index was named a domestic investment benchmark of the Taiwan Bureau of Labor Funds (BLF) with a total investment amount of USD 1.4 billion in 2018. After the addition of ESG ETFs, there has been a growing demand for ESG derivatives to hedge sustainability risks.

Bing-Jing Huang, President of TAIFEX, said: