Six more Eurex ESG futures now available for trading

Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Launched in February 2019, Eurex has a growing ESG segment with futures on the STOXX® Europe 600 ESG Exclusions, the EURO STOXX 50® Low Carbon and the STOXX® Europe Climate Impact. In October 2019 the company added first exchange-traded ESG options on a European benchmark to its product range. Since its launch, over 1 million contracts have been traded, amounting to EUR 15 billion with open interest of 39,000 contracts in EUR 500 million.
The growth in ESG trading has generated a demand for diversified index concepts that move away from existing benchmarks and derivatives to versions that reflect the sustainability factors demanded by customers.