SIX reports stable results for H1 with CHF 624.1 million operating income

Zurich-based SIX reported solid performance for the first half of 2020 despite the heightened market volatility caused Covid-19.

The exchange reported CHF 624.1 million operating income for the first half of the year, up by 7.6% compared to the same period last year. The company also registered CHF 151.6 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), with 32.7% rise compared to last year.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was to CHF 216.1 million. SIX also reported group net profit of CHF 184.2 million.