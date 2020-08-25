SIX reports stable results for H1 with CHF 624.1 million operating income

Zurich-based SIX reported solid performance for the first half of 2020 despite the heightened market volatility caused Covid-19.
The exchange reported CHF 624.1 million operating income for the first half of the year, up by 7.6% compared to the same period last year. The company also registered CHF 151.6 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), with 32.7% rise compared to last year.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) was to CHF 216.1 million. SIX also reported group net profit of CHF 184.2 million.
SIX not only reported strong performance amid the market turmoil of Covid-19, but also higher results than previous years. The company attributes this to the completion of the 10.1 million Worldline shares sale, which represents 5.5% of the Worldline share capital.
The Swiss exchange completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) on 16 June. The company acquired 77,9 million BME shares for CHF 2’765.0 million, amounting to 93.16% of the equity share capital.
SIX will continue to work on the key projects, promote further growth of the company in the upcoming months and drive the transformation of the Swiss and Spanisj financial markets. One of the areas of focus will be the integration of BME.