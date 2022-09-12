SGX reports a 31% YoY jump in FX futures traded volume in August

Singapore Exchange (SGX) today released its trading metrics for August 2022. The company saw a surge in FX activity on yearly basis during the last month as the total foreign exchange futures traded volume came in at 2.6 million contracts.

The numbers represent a 31% rise compared to the same period the previous year. On monthly basis, this was a 4% increase compared the 2.5 million contracts recorded in July 2022.

The August FX activity was led by a 45% YoY surge in SGX USD/CNH futures to 1.2 million. SGX INR/USD futures also jumped 17% YoY to 1.3 million contracts.

The Singapore Exchange said in the official press release:

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s unprecedented cycle of interest-rate hikes continued to place Asian currencies under pressure, driving institutional hedging on SGX FX.