SGX FX volume surges 104% YoY in November

Singapore Exchange (SGX) has released its market statistics for November 2022. The exchange reported a surge in foreign exchange trading, motivated by optimistic Asian market.

The Asian FX OTC and futures market place saw accelerated activity in November. Total futures traded volume on SGX FX climbed 21.2% compared to the previous month to an all-time high for the company of 4 million contracts. The number surged 104% compared to the same period in 2021.

Additionally, SGX INR/USD Futures volume jumped 81%YoY to 1.8 million contracts, with an average daily turnover of 83,700 contracts. SGX KRW/USD Futures reached a monthly high of US$3.3 billion notional.