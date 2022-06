Osaka Digital Exchange (ODX) today revealed it has been granted approval to operate a proprietary trading system (PTS) from the Kanto Local Finance Bureau.

The company received the approval on 28 April and is scheduled to beginning PTS operations on 27 June.

ODX was founded by several major Japanese financial institutions in order to facilitate the capital market in Japan. The exchange was established with the aim to launch a PTS for equities and the first STOs exchange in Japan.