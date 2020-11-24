National Stock Exchange of Australia trade acceptance services go live

National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSXA) has announced the completion of its Trade Acceptance Service (TAS) integration to the ASX Clear system.

TAS allows orders to be entered into NSXA’s trading system through IRESS. As a result, NSXA securities trading is now being fully automated from order routing through to clearing and settlement.

An initial group of 10 brokers will commence automated trade registration and clearing including Bell Potter Securities Limited, Burrell Stockbroking Pty Ltd, Canaccord Genuity Financial Limited, E. L. & C. Baillieu Limited, FinClear Execution Ltd, Morgans Financial Limited, Morrison Securities Pty Limited, Openmarkets Australia Limited, State One Stockbroking and Taylor Collison Limited.

NSX also announced introducing Digital Exchange Subregister System (DESS). The exchange stated that mirrored transactional data is being written directly to both DESS and CHESS, managed by its subsidiary ClearPay and developed by Probanx Solutions Ltd.

The new system allows the NSXA to keep control of its transactional and trading data through its own platform.