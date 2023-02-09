Euronext’s FX trading volumes up 9.5% MoM in January 2023

The Pan-European derivatives exchange Euronext released its trading volumes for January 2023. The company’s FX spot trading volume strengthened in January after a drop in the end of 2022. The figure was 9.5% higher than the previous month.
FX Spot trading, formerly known as FastMatch, registered $432.2 billion for the period compared to $394.6 billion in December 2022.
On yearly basis, however, the number were 7.9% lower than January 2023 when the exchange posted $469.2 billion.
The average daily volume in FX for last month came in at $19.6 billion. Compared to December’s $17.9 billion, this was also a 9.5% MoM increase.
