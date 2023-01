FX Spot trading, formerly known as FastMatch, registered $394.6 billion for the period, falling from the $463.7 recorded during the previous month.

The Pan-European derivatives exchange Euronext released its trading volumes for December 2022. The company reported a 14.9% drop in FX spot trading volumes for last month, compared to November.

On yearly basis, the number were 3.1% lower than December 2021 when the exchange posted $407.3 billion.

The average daily volume in FX for last month came in at $17.9 billion. Compared to November’s $21.1 billion, this was also a 14.9% MoM decrease.

Total Cash Market numbers in November stood at $198.7, dropping 17% compared to previous month. On yearly basis, the exchange saw a 20% decrease.

Derivatives markets on Euronext fell by 25.8%MoM last month to 11 million contracts. Compared to December 2021, the numbers dropped 22%.