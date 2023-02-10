Euronext revenue rises 9% in 2022 to €1.48 billion

Pan-European exchange Euronext has published its market statistic for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.

The market infrastructure provider saw 9.3% rise in its underlying revenue and income for 2022 to €1.48 billion. Euronext attributed the increase to “strong performance of non-volume related business” which accounted for 58.1% of 2022’s underlying revenue.

The trading revenue of the platform came at €51.4.1 million, up by 10.5% compared to the previous year.