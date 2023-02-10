Euronext revenue rises 9% in 2022 to €1.48 billion

Pan-European exchange Euronext has published its market statistic for the fourth quarter and the full year 2022.
The market infrastructure provider saw 9.3% rise in its underlying revenue and income for 2022 to €1.48 billion. Euronext attributed the increase to “strong performance of non-volume related business” which accounted for 58.1% of 2022’s underlying revenue.
The trading revenue of the platform came at €51.4.1 million, up by 10.5% compared to the previous year.
Post-trade revenue increased 13.7% last year to €364.5 million. In 2022, Custody and Settlement revenue came in at €243.1 million and Clearing revenue stood at €121.4 million.
The company’s EBITA for 2022 was €861.6million, registering a 11.7% increase with margin increase slightly below last year’s to 58.7%.
Euronext saw net income of €437.8 million during last year, up 5.9% compared to 2021. The adjusted earnings per share were down 4.8% to €5.21 due to higher share count.
Stéphane Boujnah, Euronext’s CEO and Chair, commented:
In 2022, Euronext reached record revenue and income above €1.4 billion notably resulting from the strong performance of our non-volume related activities, together with efficient management of revenue capture and of cash trading market share. Thanks to our trademark cost discipline, we beat our 2022 revised costs guidance. We achieved an adjusted EBITDA of €861.6 million that translated into an adjusted EPS of €5.21. We will propose a total dividend of €236.6 million at our next annual general meeting to be held in May 2023, representing 50% of our reported net income, excluding NTI loss impact.
