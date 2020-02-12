Euronext FX volumes up 19% MoM in January

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for January 2020.

LeapRate reminds that Euronext acquired Oslo Børs VPS last year, therefore the below information includes all Oslo activity from July 2019.

Euronext FastMatch (now Euronext FX) released $398 billion volume (up 19% MoM from December’s $333 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month. FastMatch’s volumes however, managed to drop 9% from more than $441 billion for the same period last year.

Cash market monthly activity details can be seen in the tables below: