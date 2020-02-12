Euronext FX volumes up 19% MoM in January

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for January 2020.
LeapRate reminds that Euronext acquired Oslo Børs VPS last year, therefore the below information includes all Oslo activity from July 2019.
Euronext FastMatch (now Euronext FX) released $398 billion volume (up 19% MoM from December’s $333 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month. FastMatch’s volumes however, managed to drop 9% from more than $441 billion for the same period last year.
Cash market monthly activity details can be seen in the tables below:
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|Jan-20
|Dec-19
|Jan-19
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Nb trading days
|22
|20
|22
|22
|22
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|Jan-20
|Dec-19
|Change %
MOM
|Jan-19
|Change % YOY
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Change %
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|45,361,822
|35,756,012
|26.9%
|42,236,774
|7.4%
|45,361,822
|42,236,774
|7.4%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|2,061,901
|1,787,801
|15.3%
|1,919,853
|7.4%
|2,061,901
|1,919,853
|7.4%
|TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million – Single counted)
|Eur million
|Jan-20
|Dec-19
|Change %
MOM
|Jan-19
|Change % YOY
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Change %
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|191,384.9
|167,061.5
|14.6%
|168,622.2
|13.5%
|191,384.9
|168,622.2
|13.5%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|8,699.3
|8,353.1
|4.1%
|7,664.6
|13.5%
|8,699.3
|7,664.6
|13.5%
|LISTINGS 4
|Number of Issuers on Equities
|Jan-20
|Dec-19
|Change %
MOM
|Jan-19
|Change % YOY
|December 2019
|Change %
|EURONEXT 2
|1,461
|1,465
|-0.3%
|1,257
|16.2%
|1465
|-0.3%
|SMEs
|1,026
|1,008
|1.8%
|931
|10.2%
|1008
|1.8%
|Number of Listed Securities
|Bonds
|47,847
|47,544
|0.6%
|40,302
|18.7%
|47,544
|0.6%
|ETFs
|1,240
|1,240
|0.0%
|1,172
|5.8%
|1,240
|0.0%
|Funds
|6,202
|6,190
|0.2%
|5,215
|18.9%
|6,190
|0.2%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Jan-20
|Dec-19
|Change %
MOM
|Jan-19
|Change % YOY
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Change %
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|2
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|0
|8
|–
|12
|–
|0
|12
|–
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|0
|8
|–
|12
|–
|0
|12
|–
|Follow-ons on Equities
|2,331
|3,639
|-35.9%
|3,352
|-30.5%
|2,331
|3,352
|-30.5%
|Bonds
|94,320
|92,580
|1.9%
|100,954
|-6.6%
|94,320
|100,954
|-6.6%
|Total Money Raised 3
|96,651
|96,227
|0.4%
|104,319
|-7.4%
|96,651
|104,319
|-7.4%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Jan-20
|Dec-19
|Change %
MOM
|Jan-19
|Change % YOY
|YTD 2020
|YTD 2019
|Change %
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|0
|8
|–
|12
|–
|0
|12
|–
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|0
|8
|–
|12
|–
|0
|12
|–
|Follow-ons on Equities
|169
|1,012
|-83.3%
|307
|-44.9%
|169
|307
|-44.9%
|Bonds
|375
|75
|400.0%
|30
|1150.0%
|375
|30
|1150.0%
|Total Money Raised 3
|544
|1,095
|-50.3%
|349
|55.8%
|544
|349
|55.8%
|1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
|2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
|3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn. Comparable data has been restated
|R : Revised