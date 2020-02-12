LeapRate
Euronext FX volumes up 19% MoM in January

Exchanges February 12, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova

Euronext

Euronext, the pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for January 2020.

LeapRate reminds that Euronext acquired Oslo Børs VPS last year, therefore the below information includes all Oslo activity from July 2019.

Euronext FastMatch (now Euronext FX) released $398 billion volume (up 19% MoM from December’s $333 billion), considering the 22 trading days last month. FastMatch’s volumes however, managed to drop 9% from more than $441 billion for the same period last year.

Cash market monthly activity details can be seen in the tables below:

European Cash Market Monthly Activity
Jan-20Dec-19Jan-19YTD 2020YTD 2019
Nb trading days2220222222
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
Jan-20Dec-19Change %
MOM		Jan-19Change % YOYYTD 2020YTD 2019Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 145,361,82235,756,01226.9%42,236,7747.4%45,361,82242,236,7747.4%
ADV Cash Market 12,061,9011,787,80115.3%1,919,8537.4%2,061,9011,919,8537.4%
TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million – Single counted)
Eur millionJan-20Dec-19Change %
MOM		Jan-19Change % YOYYTD 2020YTD 2019Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1191,384.9167,061.514.6%168,622.213.5%191,384.9168,622.213.5%
ADV Cash Market 18,699.38,353.14.1%7,664.613.5%8,699.37,664.613.5%
LISTINGS 4
Number of Issuers on EquitiesJan-20Dec-19Change %
MOM		Jan-19Change % YOYDecember 2019Change %
EURONEXT 21,4611,465-0.3%1,25716.2%1465-0.3%
SMEs1,0261,0081.8%93110.2%10081.8%
Number of Listed Securities
Bonds47,84747,5440.6%40,30218.7%47,5440.6%
ETFs1,2401,2400.0%1,1725.8%1,2400.0%
Funds6,2026,1900.2%5,21518.9%6,1900.2%
EURONEXT
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €)Jan-20Dec-19Change %
MOM		Jan-19Change % YOYYTD 2020YTD 2019Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings24222
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment		08 –12 –012 –
of which Money Raised New Listings08 –12 –012 –
Follow-ons on Equities2,3313,639-35.9%3,352-30.5%2,3313,352-30.5%
Bonds94,32092,5801.9%100,954-6.6%94,320100,954-6.6%
Total Money Raised 396,65196,2270.4%104,319-7.4%96,651104,319-7.4%
of which SMEs
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
(mln of €)Jan-20Dec-19Change %
MOM		Jan-19Change % YOYYTD 2020YTD 2019Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings13212
Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment		08 –12 –012 –
of which Money Raised New Listings08 –12 –012 –
Follow-ons on Equities1691,012-83.3%307-44.9%169307-44.9%
Bonds37575400.0%301150.0%375301150.0%
Total Money Raised 35441,095-50.3%34955.8%54434955.8%
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn.    Comparable data has been restated
R : Revised

0

