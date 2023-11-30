ClearVue Technologies expands into Singapore

On Thursday, ClearVue Technologies (ASX: CPV), the smart-building and solar panel construction company based in Australia, announced it has expanded its global footprint into Southeast Asia, particularly in Singapore. The glass specialist noted that its solar integrated glass units (IGUs) have been a huge success in the region, and the company has signed a 5-year, non-exclusive distribution agreement with Singapore’s H T Glass Limited.

Adding to this, the company received a special license to produce and supply on an OEM basis (original equipment manufacturer) throughout Singapore and South-East Asia. The company also recently sealed a distribution deal with 8G Solutions, which will transport ClearVue’s specialised Solar Vision Glass across the US’s southern states – Kansas, Missouri, Arizona and Colorado.

Martin Deil, CEO of ClearVue’s global operations, outlined his enthusiasm for the company’s clear, sustainable goals. He stated:

Our unique solar glazing technology not only helps companies take advantage of these incentives but provides them with real solutions to meet current and incoming strict sustainability regulations via improved thermal performance of windows, which reduces heating and cooling energy demands and costs, and by providing clean energy on-site.

ClearVue uses nano and micro-particle technologies when manufacturing their glass-to-solar products, a method that diffuses and reflects elements of incoming light towards the outside edges of each glass panel. This breakthrough transmission is then collected by monocrystalline silicone-based Modules, which work to glaze and protect the panel.