SEC files fraud charges in a $58 million penny stock scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Tuesday fraud charges against five individuals. According to the US regulator, they ran a call center in Medellin, Colombia, which used high pressure sales tactics and made false and misleading statements to retail investors, trying to convince them to buy the stocks of small companies trading in the US markets.

The complaint filed by SEC on 14 March 2022, names Chester Alvarez, Canadian citizens Francis Biller, Raymond Dove, and Troy Gran-Brooks, and Dutch citizen Justin Plaizier as operators of the call center.

SEC alleges that the five individuals set up as phony investment management firms, with fake names, websites, and phone numbers. The regulator details that using the false personas, the defendants orchestrated a pump-and-dump scheme and made false and misleading statements when they promoted the stock of 18 issuers. The SEC estimated that the scheme generated over $58 million in trading from.