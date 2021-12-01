SEC files charges in a $49 million insider trading schemes

Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against Swiss trader Marc Demane Debih. The charges are in relation to $49 million in illicit profits Debih generated with his active participation in two multi-year insider trading schemes.

SEC alleges that was Debih had a leading role in two separate schemes to trade in the securities of US public companies in advance of announcements that these companies had been targeted for acquisition. According to the US watchdog, Debih received illicit tips through a network that included two London-based investment bankers and a US-based investment banker, all of whom the SEC charged in October 2019.