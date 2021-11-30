ASIC goes after Westpac with six lawsuits for compliance failures

The Aussie regulator has announced six civil penalty proceedings against Sydney-headquartered Westpac. ASIC noted that each of the proceedings results from an individual investigation and all uncovered widespread compliance failures across multiple Westpac businesses.

The company’s business units facing the allegations include its banking, superannuation and wealth management brands as well as Westpac’s former general insurance business.

The orporate watchdog, said one of the investigations uncovered that the bank had charged more than $7 million in fees over 10 years to more than 11,000 “deceased customers for financial advice services that were not provided due to their death.”

ASIC also uncovered that Westpac distributed duplicate insurance policies to more than 7,000 customers, causing customers to pay for two, or more, policies.