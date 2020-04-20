Bitcoin weeks from Halving Event but analysts now mixed on next moves

These are strange times in the Bitcoin Crypto-verse. The heavily anticipated Halving Event is just four weeks away, but there is still confusion in the analyst community as to how the world’s favorite cryptocurrency will react in the weeks and months to come. The actual date is tied to the number of Bitcoins actually mined, but mid-May is often cited as the date for this momentous moment when Bitcoin rewards for miners are cut in half.

The general theory is that less potential new coins in circulation on a daily basis will cause a rise in demand pressure, which would naturally increase valuations for BTC hodlers across the globe. The contrary view, however, is that the market has already factored the impact of halving into current prices, thereby destroying the case for any rapid appreciation in the months ahead when sell on the news is pervasive. As a consequence of these two opposing perspectives, analysts have been searching for insights hidden within in the mountains of data on the blockchain ledger and elsewhere.

As per the above chart, Bitcoin currently appears to be making a “slow grind to $10K”, but as we have seen many times in the past, BTC can just as easily fall off a cliff as it can shoot for the stars. As a point in fact, this chart actually presents both views – the one that points north (in Green) and the one that every skeptic screams is reality (in Red), the case for Bitcoin’s “inevitable path to zero”.