A bevy of conventional reports fail to pin down the nature of Bitcoin

From a traditional perspective, Bitcoin has always been a mystery, refusing to fit nicely within standard definitions of what constitutes an investment worthy security. Often referred to as “Digital Gold”, Bitcoin does not always act like its “safe haven” cousin, but on occasion, it does. Bitcoin began as a payment device, but it soon morphed into a handy investment tool for hedging the dilution of fiat currencies by central banks across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened the debate, since under these times of stress, BTC correlated highly with the S&P 500 index, a surprise to many.

Whatever the driving reasons might be, however, a bevy of analytical reports from the likes of the research arm of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank and two researchers with the Oxford University Law Faculty blog were published in the past few days. As much as these reports would have liked, each failed to force Bitcoin into a neat little box where its pricing behavior and risk aspects could be easily understood versus a conventional backdrop of situational data in the marketplace.

Analysts from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City recently tackled the issue of “safe haven” status that has been bandied about in various debates of late. The study was performed, however, within the context of their strict definition of a “safe haven” asset: “An asset is considered a safe haven if it is uncorrelated or negatively correlated with riskier assets during times of stress.”

Within these tight confines, the result of the Fed’s analysis was a foregone conclusion: “Overall, our results suggest that the 10-year Treasury has generally exhibited safe-haven behavior, gold has occasionally exhibited safe-haven behavior, and Bitcoin has never exhibited safe-haven behavior since its introduction.”