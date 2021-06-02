The Archegos story – what FX brokers can learn from it?

The following article was written by Anya Aratovskaya, VP of Institutional Sales at Advanced Markets.

The Archegos story sounds awfully familiar to anyone in the financial industry.

A well-educated Wall Street professional who started a career at a traditional financial corporation, networked, moved on to launch their own hedge fund, made mistakes (insider trading), paid fines to the SEC (44mln) in 2012, banned by MMT from trading in HK for 4 years in 2014 (insider trading), and restarted afresh with a new company (Family Office) that didn’t have the limitations of the previous company (contrary to a hedge fund, family offices are not required to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission and file regular reports). Not to mention, founded and run a charitable organization that reported almost $500 mln in assets on 2018 tax forms.

Industry experience and connections (as well as promises of trading volume and decent capital) will open many doors, and in a matter of a few years Archegos was able to secure Prime Broker relationships with top-tiered PBs (Nomura, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley).