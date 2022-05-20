BridgerPay hires Laoura Salveta as Head of Marketing

I am delighted to be joining the BridgerPay team at such a key time of growth for the company. Our founders Ran and Yaron are two of the most innovative and dynamic tech heroes out there, so inevitably BridgerPay’s SaaS is offering the best in class paytech. The pandemic accelerated the necessity for savvy eCommerce to a level that enterprises globally weren’t ready for.

Cyprus-based payment operations platform provider BridgerPay today revealed the appointment of Laoura Salveta to company’s branding and acquisition teams. She brings more than 20 years of experience in all areas of marketing.

Salveta added:

BridgerPay’s platform addresses the massive global issue of rejected transactions and cross-border payment processing for any business. Payments globally will double in size by 2025, so BridgerPay is truly the answer to the future of payments and personally I can’t wait to be part of its growth.”

Salveta joins BridgerPay from 120ADVERTISING.com where she served as CMO & Director of Marketing for over 5 years. She has also worked in companies such as FXPRIMUS and Easy Forex.

The appointment of Salveta follows the company’s successful $6 million seed round and the launch of its self-onboarding payment operations platforms.

The news also comes just before BridgerPay’s hybrid event The Future of Payments, which will be broadcast live from Limassol on May 25th.