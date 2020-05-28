SquaredFinancial launches selected cryptocurrencies offer

SquaredFinancial has just announced that it has added five leading cryptocurrencies to its trading offer. Clients will now be able to trade CFDs of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and XRP (Ripple).
Manie Van Rooyen, Chief Executive of SquaredFinancial Seychelles commented:
Cryptocurrencies are now an established product and we wanted to provide access to them as they have a growing role in diversifying portfolios to manage risk when markets are volatile. Their limited correlation with main markets offers alternative trading strategies for traders who want to use them as a hedge alongside other uncoupled assets.
SquaredFinancial will provide its trademark easy access product with low fees on a secure platform. CFDs are being offered so traders who do not want to set-up their own digital wallet can still trade crypto. However, clients can already pay or take profit form the SquaredFinancial platforms in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and Tether.
Depending on demand we will bring on further cryptocurrencies but for us, with digital assets, education is as important as access, and we will want to make sure that the speculative benefits are also set-out alongside the trading risks. The low volumes in the crypto trading markets does make the coins subject to significant prices moves, up and down, but if these are opposite to traditional assets cryptocurrencies can be an important investment tool.” added Mr Van Rooyen.