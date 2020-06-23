HYCM adds 50 cryptocurrency CFDs and reduces spreads

Global forex broker HYCM just announced that it has added over 50 cryptocurrency CFD pairs on its MT5 platform, expanding its crypto portfolio to satisfy an increasing demand in the trading of various crypto-to-fiat options. It has also drastically reduced its spreads for all cryptocurrency products.

HYCM now offers pairs with Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Ripple, as well as EOS, Stellar, TRON, Dash, IOTA, Monero, Zcash and NEO, against fiat currencies, USD, EUR, GBP and JPY, thus providing traders with a rich choice for trading.

The new crypto products are available for trading on HYCM’s fixed, classic, and raw accounts on its MT5 platform with 1:20 leverage and significantly low spreads.