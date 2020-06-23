LeapRate
Menu
Menu

HYCM adds 50 cryptocurrency CFDs and reduces spreads

Brokers June 23, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0


Global forex broker HYCM just announced that it has added over 50 cryptocurrency CFD pairs on its MT5 platform, expanding its crypto portfolio to satisfy an increasing demand in the trading of various crypto-to-fiat options. It has also drastically reduced its spreads for all cryptocurrency products.

HYCM now offers pairs with Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Ripple, as well as EOS, Stellar, TRON, Dash, IOTA, Monero, Zcash and NEO, against fiat currencies, USD, EUR, GBP and JPY, thus providing traders with a rich choice for trading.

The new crypto products are available for trading on HYCM’s fixed, classic, and raw accounts on its MT5 platform with 1:20 leverage and significantly low spreads.

HYCM adds 50 cryptocurrency CFDs and reduces spreads
Giles Coghlan, Chief Currency Analyst at HYCM
Giles Coghlan, Chief Currency Analyst at HYCM

Giles Coghlan, HYCM’s Chief Currency Analyst, commented on the market situation in the crypto space:

In the midst of our global COVID-19 crisis, central banks around the world are both cutting interest rates and increasing bond-buying programmes. Furthermore, governments around the world have pledged more than $8 trillion in stimulus measures in order to cushion the financial impact of the coronavirus. This all means that nations are now running the risk of inflation levels devaluing investors’ cash in the bank.

This is all pushing renewed interest in areas like the cryptocurrency space. Recently high profile investor Paul Tudor Jones advocated the crypto space in the current environment saying “Bitcoin reminds me of gold when I first got into the business in 1976”. For those who don’t know, gold had a very strong bull run in the 1970s.

Cryptocurrencies popularity looks set to grow as investors look to hedge deflationary risk by keeping some of their portfolios in the crypto space. This is why we are delighted to announce the expansion of our cryptocurrency products today.

LeapRate reminds that the broker recently launched ETFs on its MT5 trading platform. Traders can withdraw funds at any time without the need of an exchange and MT5 charting tools with many available indicators. Keep in mind that crypto trading is not available under HYCM (Europe) Ltd.

You can start trading cryptocurrency CFDs and more here.

Related News

arrow
X
Swissquote reports 40% revenue increase for the first half of 2020…BrokersSwissquote estimated the net revenues of the first half of the year to be CHF 160 million, compared to CHF 112.2 million for the same period in 2019. …

HYCM adds 50 cryptocurrency CFDs and reduces spreads

4
X
Breaking news: Andrey Dashin, founder of Alpari and FXTM, announces Exinity laun…BrokersAndrey Dashin, Founder of Exinity, called the new chapter in the Group’s evolution an important milestone driving our business to further innovate, …

Send this to a friend