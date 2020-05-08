Original founder of SquaredFinancial Philippe Ghanem re-joins the company

SquaredFinancial recently announced that Philippe Ghanem has re-joined the company to oversee plans development of its services and to expand its geographical footprint, as it offers a new one-stop global markets solution for traders and investors.

Ghanem was one of SquaredFinancial’s original founders and has return at the position of Executive chairman. His objective is to assist in turning the company into a global firm and a significant market contributor. Ghanem is known for establishing and developing a number of successful companies.

As one of his first moves, Ghanem brought in Husam Al Kurdi as Chief Executive Officer to focus on expanding the brokerage and market access side of the business.