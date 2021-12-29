eToro expands crypto offering with the Sandbox and CELO

Social trading platform eToro today revealed the addition of more crypto assets.

With the addition of the Sandbox (SAND) Celo (CELO), eToro’s crypto offering includes 42 crypto assets.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a virtual game combining blockchain technology, DeFi, and NFTs. The virtual 3D world allows players to create and customise their games and digital assets using free design tools. The virtual goods created in the game can be then monetized as NFTs and sold for SAND tokens on The Sandbox Marketplace.

The SAND token which is native to the game is used as the basis of all transactions and interactions in the game.

Sebastien Borget, COO & Co-Founder at The Sandbox commented: