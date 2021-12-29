eToro expands crypto offering with the Sandbox and CELO

Social trading platform eToro today revealed the addition of more crypto assets.
With the addition of the Sandbox (SAND) Celo (CELO), eToro’s crypto offering includes 42 crypto assets.
The Sandbox
The Sandbox is a virtual game combining blockchain technology, DeFi, and NFTs. The virtual 3D world allows players to create and customise their games and digital assets using free design tools. The virtual goods created in the game can be then monetized as NFTs and sold for SAND tokens on The Sandbox Marketplace.
The SAND token which is native to the game is used as the basis of all transactions and interactions in the game.
Sebastien Borget, COO & Co-Founder at The Sandbox commented:
We’re delighted that eToro is listing SAND tokens on its platform. This is a great first step which enables its customers to discover more about NFTs and engage with one of the many possibilities of our open gaming metaverse.
CELO
The DeFi platform Celo (CELO) helps users and investors to settle transactions via their mobile phones. Celo makes acess to financial services easier though tools and transactions available on mobile-first basis. CELO investors can vote on initiatives such as making the CELO blockchain carbon neutral.
Natalie Alfers, Exchange & Partner Marketing Lead at the Celo Foundation said:
The teams working on Celo are looking forward to collaborating with eToro, a pioneer in the crypto space and leading social investment platform, to give its users access to purchasing CELO and participating in the evolution of the growing Celo ecosystem.
Doron Rosenblum, VP of Business Solutions at eToro, added:
We’re seeing huge demand for DeFi and metaverse tokens, and we’re delighted to be able to offer more of these assets to our customers. The addition of these new tokens to the eToro platform demonstrates the breadth of choice available to investors in the cryptoasset market today, with some 42 tokens now available on our platform. We will continue to grow our crypto offering to enable users to diversify their portfolios with a broad range of cryptoassets.
