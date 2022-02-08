North Korea uses crypto cyber-attacks to fund nuclear missile program

During the past year, North Korea has been growing its nuclear missile program and the country used cyberattacks on cryptocurrency exchanges as a revenue source, according to a confidential United Nations report, reported by Reuters.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has been banned from conducting nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by the U.N. Security Council. Even though no such tests or launches were reported, DPRK continued to develop its capabilities.

According to the U.N. report, North Korean hackers have targeted financial institutions, cryptocurrency firms and exchanges in cyber-attacks as a revenue source for the country’s nuclear missile program.