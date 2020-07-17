Major Twitter attack hits US politicians, celebrities and companies as part of a bitcoin scam

Dozens of high-profile social media accounts of US politicians, celebrities and companies suffered a hack on Wednesday in a bitcoin scam.

Among the affected accounts were those of former US President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Apple and Uber. Crypto exchanges Coinbase, Gemini, Binance and their executives were also affected by the hack. The hackers used their twitter accounts to post a bitcoin scam links.

The post on Barack Obama’s Twitter account stated:

I am giving back to my community due to Covid-19! All Bitcoin sent to my address bellow will be sent back doubled. If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000!

Twitter’s share price took a hit in response to the events and FBI announced launching a full investigation in the scam.

The hack potentially affected thousands of people and generated approximately $118,000 (13 bitcoins). Twitter stated that coordinated attack and the perpetrators targeted their employees “with access to internal systems and tools”.