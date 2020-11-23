GoDaddy employees targeted in cyberattacks on cryptocurrency platforms

This Saturday cybercrime blog Krebs on Security blog reported that during the past week cyber-attacks were launched against multiple cryptocurrency services hosted by popular domain register GoDaddy.

Krebs Securities stated that the attacks were executed by targeting GoDaddy staff and redirecting email and web traffic intended for several cryptocurrency trading platforms. According to the security blog, the attacks started around 13 November with cryptocurrency trading platform liquid.com.

Liquid published a blog post by its CEO Mike Kayamori explaining the security incident.