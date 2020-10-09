BitMex announce leadership changes following criminal charges

Derivatives exchange BitMex announced changes to the leadership of its parent company 100x Group. These changes follow recent criminal charges brought against the three founders of the group, Arthur Hayes, Samuel Reed and Ben Delo.

The exchange announced that the three founders who were charged in the criminal case will no longer hold executive positions at the 100x Group. Hayes and Reed have stepped down as CEO and CTO of the company and Delo will not hold executive positions. The fourth executive to be charged and head of business development, Greg Dwyer, will take a leave of absence.

Chief operating officer, Vivien Khoo will take Hayes’s place and become interim CEO. She joined the company in March 2019 from managing director, Asia Pacific Compliance at Goldman Sachs.